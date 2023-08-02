Citigroup Maintains IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.68% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for IQVIA Holdings is 252.13. The forecasts range from a low of 202.00 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.68% from its latest reported closing price of 223.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for IQVIA Holdings is 15,643MM, an increase of 6.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1720 funds or institutions reporting positions in IQVIA Holdings. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IQV is 0.36%, an increase of 0.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 178,482K shares. The put/call ratio of IQV is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,746K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,648K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,990K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,978K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 21.60% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,338K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,323K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 5.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,333K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,293K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 9.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,804K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,723K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 8.25% over the last quarter.

IQVIA Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IQVIA is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility - enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 70,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.