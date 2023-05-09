Citigroup Maintains IPG Photonics (IPGP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.41% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for IPG Photonics is 129.69. The forecasts range from a low of 102.01 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.41% from its latest reported closing price of 116.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for IPG Photonics is 1,457MM, an increase of 3.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in IPG Photonics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPGP is 0.18%, an increase of 25.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.19% to 35,476K shares. The put/call ratio of IPGP is 4.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,326K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,207K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 5.93% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,097K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,104K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 5.69% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 1,024K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 19.56% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 993K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 0.60% over the last quarter.

IPG Photonics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IPG Photonics is an American manufacturer of fiber lasers. IPG Photonics developed and commercialized optical fiber lasers, which are used in a variety of applications including materials processing, medical applications and telecommunications.

See all IPG Photonics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.