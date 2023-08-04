Citigroup Maintains Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.56% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intellia Therapeutics is 88.95. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $161.70. The average price target represents an increase of 127.56% from its latest reported closing price of 39.09.

The projected annual revenue for Intellia Therapeutics is 48MM, a decrease of 9.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellia Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTLA is 0.23%, an increase of 0.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 94,278K shares. The put/call ratio of NTLA is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 9,526K shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,837K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 2.07% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 6,771K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,701K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,395K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares, representing an increase of 8.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 23.88% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 3,113K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,976K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 14.07% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,966K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares, representing an increase of 32.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 57.03% over the last quarter.

Intellia Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intellia Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creating enhanced engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. Intellia's combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create new classes of therapeutic products.

