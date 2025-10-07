Citigroup Maintains Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NasdaqGS:IART) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.05% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Integra LifeSciences Holdings is $16.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.05% from its latest reported closing price of $14.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Integra LifeSciences Holdings is 1,731MM, an increase of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integra LifeSciences Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IART is 0.11%, an increase of 15.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 99,122K shares. The put/call ratio of IART is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 7,354K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,644K shares , representing an increase of 36.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 25.51% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,981K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,100K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 46.29% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,893K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,923K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 47.99% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,537K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,431K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 48.34% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,336K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

