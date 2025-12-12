Citigroup Maintains Integer Holdings (ITGR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.25% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Integer Holdings is $86.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.25% from its latest reported closing price of $72.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Integer Holdings is 1,609MM, a decrease of 12.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 723 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integer Holdings. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 5.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITGR is 0.26%, an increase of 9.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.55% to 52,471K shares. The put/call ratio of ITGR is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,078K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,260K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares , representing an increase of 12.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 23.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,124K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052K shares , representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,107K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares , representing a decrease of 44.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 93.70% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,086K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 23.29% over the last quarter.

