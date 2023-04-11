Citigroup Maintains Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.08% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ingersoll-Rand is $63.28. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 14.08% from its latest reported closing price of $55.47.

The projected annual revenue for Ingersoll-Rand is $6,250MM, an increase of 5.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.54.

Ingersoll-Rand Declares $0.02 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $55.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.22%, the lowest has been 0.13%, and the highest has been 0.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.07 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

City State Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlantic Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 200.00%.

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund holds 215K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing a decrease of 39.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IR by 29.57% over the last quarter.

Endurance Wealth Management holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IR by 99.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingersoll-Rand. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 6.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IR is 0.27%, an increase of 1.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.98% to 471,837K shares. The put/call ratio of IR is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ingersoll-Rand Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ingersoll Rand Inc., driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on Ingersoll Rand for its technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where its products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Ingersoll Rand employees connect to customers for life by delivering proven expertise, productivity and efficiency improvements.

