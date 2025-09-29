Citigroup Maintains Infinity Natural Resources (INR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.47% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Infinity Natural Resources is $25.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 91.47% from its latest reported closing price of $13.18 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infinity Natural Resources. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 16.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INR is 0.09%, an increase of 23.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.40% to 17,651K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,211K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares , representing an increase of 27.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INR by 19.79% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,093K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares , representing an increase of 24.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INR by 18.83% over the last quarter.

Webs Creek Capital Management holds 1,076K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares , representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INR by 11.14% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 884K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INR by 10.48% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 849K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares , representing an increase of 21.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INR by 18.98% over the last quarter.

