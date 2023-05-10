Citigroup Maintains INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.43% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for INDUS Realty Trust is 69.62. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 4.43% from its latest reported closing price of 66.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

INDUS Realty Trust Declares $0.18 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $66.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 1.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=225).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 114.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in INDUS Realty Trust. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 14.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDT is 0.36%, an increase of 21.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.15% to 8,646K shares. The put/call ratio of INDT is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Centerbridge Partners holds 1,512K shares representing 14.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 1,049K shares representing 10.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Monarch Alternative Capital holds 714K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares, representing a decrease of 25.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDT by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 527K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDT by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 483K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDT by 17.53% over the last quarter.

INDUS Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. Griffin recently completed the sale of an approximately 40,000 square foot office/flex building and currently owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

See all INDUS Realty Trust regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.