Citigroup Maintains IHS Holding (IHS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of IHS Holding (NYSE:IHS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.56% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for IHS Holding is $9.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 52.56% from its latest reported closing price of $6.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IHS Holding is 2,404MM, an increase of 36.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in IHS Holding. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHS is 0.16%, an increase of 8.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 132,627K shares. The put/call ratio of IHS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wendel SE holds 62,975K shares representing 18.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Korea Investment holds 21,667K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Helikon Investments holds 4,846K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,357K shares , representing an increase of 51.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 178.41% over the last quarter.

Quaker Capital Investments holds 4,369K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,215K shares , representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 12.07% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,693K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,414K shares , representing a decrease of 19.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 9.30% over the last quarter.

