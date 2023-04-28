Citigroup Maintains Honeywell International (HON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.94% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Honeywell International is 222.32. The forecasts range from a low of 186.85 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.94% from its latest reported closing price of 198.61.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Honeywell International is 37,223MM, an increase of 3.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.33.

Honeywell International Declares $1.03 Dividend

On April 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share ($4.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.03 per share.

At the current share price of $198.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.05%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 3.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3399 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honeywell International. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HON is 0.50%, a decrease of 12.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 579,815K shares. The put/call ratio of HON is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 21,580K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,846K shares, representing an increase of 21.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HON by 54.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,435K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,089K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HON by 20.57% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 19,959K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,684K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HON by 24.02% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 18,116K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,276K shares, representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HON by 12.63% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 16,745K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Honeywell International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Honeywell is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Its technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

See all Honeywell International regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.