Citigroup Maintains Highwoods Properties (HIW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.08% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Highwoods Properties is 28.25. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 30.08% from its latest reported closing price of 21.72.

The projected annual revenue for Highwoods Properties is 852MM, an increase of 1.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in Highwoods Properties. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIW is 0.21%, an increase of 2.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 122,789K shares. The put/call ratio of HIW is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 17,250K shares representing 16.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,240K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 2.46% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,691K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,782K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 3.34% over the last quarter.

CSRSX - Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Class L holds 4,171K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSRIX - Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares holds 3,861K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,249K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Highwoods Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

