Citigroup Maintains Herc Holdings (HRI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.77% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Herc Holdings is $168.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.77% from its latest reported closing price of $153.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Herc Holdings is 3,758MM, a decrease of 8.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herc Holdings. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRI is 0.23%, an increase of 4.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.27% to 39,567K shares. The put/call ratio of HRI is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 4,123K shares representing 12.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,710K shares , representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Coliseum Capital Management holds 1,905K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares , representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 29.45% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,351K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 12.46% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,302K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares , representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 10.34% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,176K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,759K shares , representing a decrease of 49.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 44.34% over the last quarter.

