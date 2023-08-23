Citigroup Maintains Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - (HR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - (NYSE:HR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.88% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - is 22.06. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 32.88% from its latest reported closing price of 16.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - is 1,430MM, an increase of 8.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - Declares $0.31 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 will receive the payment on August 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $16.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.41%, the lowest has been 3.23%, and the highest has been 7.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.97 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc -. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 5.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HR is 0.31%, a decrease of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 460,405K shares. The put/call ratio of HR is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 63,526K shares representing 16.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,302K shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HR by 1.93% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,725K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,973K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HR by 0.32% over the last quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group holds 13,838K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,546K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 40.35% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 12,245K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,334K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 49.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,815K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,569K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.