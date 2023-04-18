Citigroup Maintains Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.62% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hartford Financial Services Group is $89.25. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 28.62% from its latest reported closing price of $69.39.

The projected annual revenue for Hartford Financial Services Group is $24,221MM, an increase of 8.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.56.

Hartford Financial Services Group Declares $0.42 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 received the payment on April 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the current share price of $69.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.43%, the lowest has been 1.86%, and the highest has been 4.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJMAX - VY(R) JPMorgan Mid Cap Value Portfolio DV holds 60K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLGUX - Large Cap Equity Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 12.81% over the last quarter.

Clarius Group holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 23.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 113,338.74% over the last quarter.

Romano Brothers And holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing a decrease of 14,668.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 99.25% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hartford Financial Services Group. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIG is 0.29%, an increase of 8.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 336,640K shares. The put/call ratio of HIG is 1.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

Hartford Financial Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity.

