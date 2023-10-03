Citigroup Maintains Haemonetics (HAE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.47% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Haemonetics is 108.85. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 23.47% from its latest reported closing price of 88.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Haemonetics is 1,156MM, a decrease of 5.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 709 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haemonetics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAE is 0.22%, an increase of 1.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 67,262K shares. The put/call ratio of HAE is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,690K shares representing 13.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,654K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,573K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,662K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,217K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,579K shares, representing a decrease of 11.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 11.74% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,071K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,054K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 2.06% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,573K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Haemonetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Haemonetics is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Its technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.