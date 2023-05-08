Citigroup Maintains Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc - (GDYN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:GDYN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc - is 19.18. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 112.24% from its latest reported closing price of 9.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc - is 370MM, an increase of 16.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDYN is 0.24%, a decrease of 26.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.65% to 62,556K shares. The put/call ratio of GDYN is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,881K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,150K shares, representing an increase of 29.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDYN by 17.77% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 3,559K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,568K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDYN by 95,016.64% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 3,000K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550K shares, representing an increase of 15.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDYN by 29.59% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,000K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550K shares, representing an increase of 15.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDYN by 26.75% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,691K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,677K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDYN by 50.29% over the last quarter.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grid Dynamics is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Western, Central, and Eastern Europe.

See all Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.