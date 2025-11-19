Stocks
Citigroup Maintains GrafTech International (EAF) Neutral Recommendation

November 19, 2025 — 07:03 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.54% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for GrafTech International is $14.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 9.54% from its latest reported closing price of $12.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GrafTech International is 1,312MM, an increase of 151.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in GrafTech International. This is an decrease of 182 owner(s) or 67.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EAF is 0.43%, an increase of 130.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 92.95% to 10,414K shares. EAF / GrafTech International Ltd. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of EAF is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marathon Asset Management holds 2,115K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 1,069K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 886K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 713K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 595K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

