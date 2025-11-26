Citigroup Maintains Gold Fields Limited - Depositary Receipt (GFI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Gold Fields Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:GFI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.56% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gold Fields Limited - Depositary Receipt is $45.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.18 to a high of $56.04. The average price target represents an increase of 11.56% from its latest reported closing price of $40.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gold Fields Limited - Depositary Receipt is 5,228MM, a decrease of 20.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Fields Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 8.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFI is 0.32%, an increase of 10.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 205,399K shares. The put/call ratio of GFI is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 34,303K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,763K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 30.99% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 27,294K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,332K shares , representing a decrease of 14.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 10.65% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 6,390K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares , representing an increase of 53.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 34.75% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 5,012K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,549K shares , representing a decrease of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 42.85% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 4,934K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,098K shares , representing an increase of 37.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 62.32% over the last quarter.

