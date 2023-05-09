Citigroup Maintains Globant (GLOB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is 213.08. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 51.13% from its latest reported closing price of 140.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Globant is 2,220MM, an increase of 24.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globant. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLOB is 0.49%, a decrease of 9.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 50,733K shares. The put/call ratio of GLOB is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,461K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,454K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 17.32% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,086K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,670K shares, representing an increase of 13.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 2.02% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,425K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,369K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 10.87% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,424K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares, representing an increase of 13.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Pendal Group holds 1,436K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,369K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Globant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Globant is a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. It's the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

See all Globant regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.