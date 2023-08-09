Citigroup Maintains GlobalFoundries (GFS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.48% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for GlobalFoundries is 74.85. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.48% from its latest reported closing price of 60.13.

The projected annual revenue for GlobalFoundries is 8,047MM, an increase of 2.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in GlobalFoundries. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 5.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFS is 0.27%, a decrease of 28.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.28% to 92,287K shares. The put/call ratio of GFS is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 17,848K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,498K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 8.05% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 7,550K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,563K shares, representing an increase of 26.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 7,167K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,271K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 11.34% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 4,381K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,376K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 4.67% over the last quarter.

FSPTX - Technology Portfolio holds 4,042K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,434K shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 13.44% over the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company. The Company offers chips designed for markets such as mobility, automotive, computing and wired connectivity, and consumer internet of things (IoT). GLOBALFOUNDRIES serves customers worldwide.

