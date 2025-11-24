Citigroup Maintains GATX (GATX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of GATX (NYSE:GATX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.65% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for GATX is $191.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $183.82 to a high of $201.60. The average price target represents an increase of 21.65% from its latest reported closing price of $157.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GATX is 1,453MM, a decrease of 14.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in GATX. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 6.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GATX is 0.17%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 43,142K shares. The put/call ratio of GATX is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 5,427K shares representing 15.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,047K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,086K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 8.16% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,227K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,286K shares , representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 6.63% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,184K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 73.21% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,163K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 6.45% over the last quarter.

