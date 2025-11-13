Citigroup Maintains Gannett (GCI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.98% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gannett is $5.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.98% from its latest reported closing price of $4.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gannett is 2,797MM, an increase of 19.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gannett. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCI is 0.19%, an increase of 63.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.47% to 137,414K shares. The put/call ratio of GCI is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 11,653K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Seas Capital holds 11,231K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,437K shares , representing an increase of 69.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCI by 115.72% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 11,166K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 6,081K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,715K shares , representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCI by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Philosophy Capital Management holds 5,885K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

