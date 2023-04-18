Citigroup Maintains Gallagher (AJG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.35% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gallagher is $222.21. The forecasts range from a low of $177.76 to a high of $244.65. The average price target represents an increase of 9.35% from its latest reported closing price of $203.21.

The projected annual revenue for Gallagher is $9,469MM, an increase of 14.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.81.

Gallagher Declares $0.55 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

At the current share price of $203.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.68%, the lowest has been 1.04%, and the highest has been 2.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Teza Capital Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wilson Asset Management (international) Pty holds 105K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing a decrease of 14.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 308K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 35.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 62.21% over the last quarter.

XRLV - Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 3.42% over the last quarter.

IFP Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 30.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 131,063.01% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1705 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gallagher. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AJG is 0.42%, a decrease of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 209,635K shares. The put/call ratio of AJG is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

Arthur J. Gallagher Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

