Citigroup Maintains Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3,746.72% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Galera Therapeutics is 7.90. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 3,746.72% from its latest reported closing price of 0.21.

The projected annual revenue for Galera Therapeutics is 8MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galera Therapeutics. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 24.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRTX is 0.09%, a decrease of 14.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 19,757K shares. The put/call ratio of GRTX is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sofinnova Investments holds 3,084K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 2,100K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares, representing a decrease of 17.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRTX by 21.89% over the last quarter.

Sectoral Asset Management holds 2,005K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares, representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRTX by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,698K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,853K shares, representing a decrease of 68.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRTX by 38.36% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 1,679K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Galera Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419, also referred to as avasopasem), a highly selective small molecule superoxide dismutase (SOD) mimetic initially being developed for the reduction of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM). Avasopasem is being studied in the Phase 3 ROMAN trial to assess its ability to reduce the incidence and severity of SOM induced by radiotherapy in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC), its lead indication. It is also being studied in the EUSOM Phase 2a multi-center trial in Europe assessing the safety of avasopasem in patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy, the AESOP Phase 2a trial to assess its ability to reduce the incidence of esophagitis induced by radiotherapy in patients with lung cancer, and a Phase 2 trial in hospitalized patients who are critically ill with COVID-19. A pilot Phase 1/2 trial of avasopasem in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) has completed enrollment and reported interim results, with follow-up ongoing. The FDA granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to avasopasem for the reduction of SOM induced by radiotherapy. Galera's second dismutase mimetic product candidate, GC4711, is being developed specifically to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of SBRT, and is currently being studied in the GRECO-1 Phase 1/2 trial in combination with SBRT in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

