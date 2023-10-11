Citigroup Maintains FTAI Aviation Ltd - (FTAI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of FTAI Aviation Ltd - (NYSE:FTAI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.75% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for FTAI Aviation Ltd - is 38.83. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 10.75% from its latest reported closing price of 35.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FTAI Aviation Ltd - is 938MM, a decrease of 12.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTAI Aviation Ltd -. This is an increase of 126 owner(s) or 46.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTAI is 0.85%, a decrease of 6.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.14% to 102,594K shares. The put/call ratio of FTAI is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Washington State Investment Board holds 9,786K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,786K shares, representing a decrease of 20.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,999K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,426K shares, representing an increase of 14.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 22.45% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,537K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,513K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 3,000K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares, representing a decrease of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 4.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,638K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,629K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 4.82% over the last quarter.

FTAI Aviation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.