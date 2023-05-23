Citigroup Maintains Fox Corporation - (FOXA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Fox Corporation - (NASDAQ:FOXA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.23% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fox Corporation - is 37.33. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 19.23% from its latest reported closing price of 31.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fox Corporation - is 15,270MM, an increase of 2.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox Corporation -. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOXA is 0.20%, a decrease of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 358,234K shares. The put/call ratio of FOXA is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 40,057K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,067K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 11.38% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 27,659K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,108K shares, representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 15.68% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 18,958K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,026K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 102,484.84% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 11,989K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,781K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 10.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,898K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,850K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Fox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of its footprint allows them to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes its strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.