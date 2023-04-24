Citigroup Maintains Forestar Group Inc (FOR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.20% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Forestar Group Inc is 19.38. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 13.20% from its latest reported closing price of 17.12.

The projected annual revenue for Forestar Group Inc is 1,218MM, an increase of 0.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forestar Group Inc. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOR is 0.06%, a decrease of 5.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 19,960K shares. The put/call ratio of FOR is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Pond Capital holds 4,682K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 886K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 897K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 16.26% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 613K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares, representing a decrease of 13.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 511.64% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 594K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing a decrease of 43.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Carlson Capital L P holds 559K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares, representing a decrease of 17.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 18.48% over the last quarter.

Forestar Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company with operations in 49 markets in 21 states at September 30, 2020 and is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc., the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002.

