Citigroup Maintains Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - (FND) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - (NYSE:FND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.14% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - is 105.34. The forecasts range from a low of 82.82 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.14% from its latest reported closing price of 111.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - is 4,989MM, an increase of 13.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 829 funds or institutions reporting positions in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FND is 0.54%, an increase of 15.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 144,914K shares. The put/call ratio of FND is 3.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,872K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,227K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FND by 27.46% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,766K shares representing 11.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,835K shares, representing a decrease of 9.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FND by 25.39% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 5,718K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,922K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FND by 28.72% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,338K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,623K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 4,780K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer operating 128 warehouse-format stores and two design centers across 30 states at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate/luxury vinyl plank, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.