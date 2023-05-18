Citigroup Maintains FinVolution Group - ADR (FINV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of FinVolution Group - ADR (NYSE:FINV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.07% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for FinVolution Group - ADR is 6.26. The forecasts range from a low of 5.13 to a high of $7.03. The average price target represents an increase of 58.07% from its latest reported closing price of 3.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FinVolution Group - ADR is 13,065MM, an increase of 9.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in FinVolution Group - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FINV is 0.07%, an increase of 23.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 68,625K shares. The put/call ratio of FINV is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 16,493K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,489K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 64.23% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 11,115K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,934K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 17.07% over the last quarter.

Causeway Capital Management holds 8,974K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,270K shares, representing an increase of 7.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 24.63% over the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 4,402K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,596K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,467K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 79.66% over the last quarter.

FinVolution Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in Chinaconnecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China'sonline consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had over 116.1 million cumulative registered users.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.