Citigroup Maintains Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.17% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ferrari N.V. is $549.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $449.48 to a high of $639.43. The average price target represents an increase of 40.17% from its latest reported closing price of $392.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ferrari N.V. is 6,440MM, a decrease of 7.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferrari N.V.. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 3.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RACE is 0.51%, an increase of 1.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 76,079K shares. The put/call ratio of RACE is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 4,256K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,623K shares , representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,788K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,575K shares , representing a decrease of 28.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 18.99% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 2,752K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,806K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Bank of Italy holds 2,407K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,967K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,822K shares , representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 13.85% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.