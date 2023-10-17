Citigroup Maintains ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.11% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for ExlService Holdings is 35.95. The forecasts range from a low of 32.72 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.11% from its latest reported closing price of 29.44.

The projected annual revenue for ExlService Holdings is 1,612MM, an increase of 4.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in ExlService Holdings. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXLS is 0.25%, a decrease of 14.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.16% to 39,444K shares. The put/call ratio of EXLS is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,849K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 8.44% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,046K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares, representing an increase of 37.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 56.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,009K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 11.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 986K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 13.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 878K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing an increase of 34.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 905.67% over the last quarter.

Exlservice Hldgs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXL) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps its clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating its domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, EXL looks deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 31,900 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others.

