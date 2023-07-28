Citigroup Maintains ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.20% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ExlService Holdings is 192.05. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.20% from its latest reported closing price of 145.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ExlService Holdings is 1,612MM, an increase of 4.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 804 funds or institutions reporting positions in ExlService Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXLS is 0.30%, a decrease of 10.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 38,363K shares. The put/call ratio of EXLS is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,799K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,760K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,369K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,301K shares, representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 91.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,020K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 8.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 978K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 843K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 829K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 140,537.21% over the last quarter.

Exlservice Hldgs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXL) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps its clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating its domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, EXL looks deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 31,900 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.