Citigroup Maintains ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.80% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ExlService Holdings is 186.93. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.80% from its latest reported closing price of 178.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ExlService Holdings is 1,612MM, an increase of 8.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 798 funds or institutions reporting positions in ExlService Holdings. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 6.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXLS is 0.34%, a decrease of 11.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 39,146K shares. The put/call ratio of EXLS is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,760K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares, representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 17.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,301K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares, representing an increase of 22.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 34.67% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,021K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 956K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 830K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 903K shares, representing a decrease of 8.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Exlservice Hldgs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXL) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps its clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating its domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, EXL looks deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 31,900 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others.

See all ExlService Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.