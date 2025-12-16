Citigroup Maintains Etsy (ETSY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.63% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Etsy is $70.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $93.79. The average price target represents an increase of 32.63% from its latest reported closing price of $53.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Etsy is 3,309MM, an increase of 15.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 982 funds or institutions reporting positions in Etsy. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETSY is 0.17%, an increase of 17.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.72% to 137,780K shares. The put/call ratio of ETSY is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,211K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,952K shares , representing a decrease of 11.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 5.82% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,004K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,647K shares , representing a decrease of 27.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 3.11% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 5,000K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,764K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,913K shares , representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 3,880K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.