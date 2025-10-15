Citigroup Maintains Embraer S.A. - Depositary Receipt (ERJ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Embraer S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:ERJ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.95% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Embraer S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $60.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.04 to a high of $65.64. The average price target represents an increase of 2.95% from its latest reported closing price of $59.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Embraer S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 33,340MM, a decrease of 16.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Embraer S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERJ is 0.36%, an increase of 4.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 101,448K shares. The put/call ratio of ERJ is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 8,110K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,979K shares , representing an increase of 26.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 58.20% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 6,276K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,831K shares , representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 0.56% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,941K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,126K shares , representing an increase of 30.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 20.87% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 4,577K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,355K shares , representing an increase of 26.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 58.11% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,147K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,501K shares , representing an increase of 15.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 30.68% over the last quarter.

