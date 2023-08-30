Citigroup Maintains Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 297.66% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is 3.40. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 297.66% from its latest reported closing price of 0.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is 27MM, an increase of 73.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 50 owner(s) or 24.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIGR is 0.01%, a decrease of 45.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.67% to 25,955K shares. The put/call ratio of EIGR is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 8,592K shares representing 19.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,028K shares, representing an increase of 6.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIGR by 335.46% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 3,750K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,950K shares, representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIGR by 28.14% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 2,319K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,262K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SURI - Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF holds 1,100K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, the most serious form of human viral hepatitis.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.