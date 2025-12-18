Citigroup Maintains Ecolab (ECL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.68% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ecolab is $297.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $250.48 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.68% from its latest reported closing price of $261.89 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ecolab is 15,952MM, an increase of 0.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecolab. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECL is 0.36%, an increase of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 246,354K shares. The put/call ratio of ECL is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,204K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,046K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 3.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,163K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,003K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,492K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,602K shares , representing an increase of 44.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 82.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,589K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,480K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 49.87% over the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 5,218K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.