Citigroup Maintains EchoStar Corp - (SATS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of EchoStar Corp - (NASDAQ:SATS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 183.33% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for EchoStar Corp - is 40.29. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 183.33% from its latest reported closing price of 14.22.

The projected annual revenue for EchoStar Corp - is 1,910MM, an increase of 1.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in EchoStar Corp -. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SATS is 0.12%, a decrease of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 35,051K shares. The put/call ratio of SATS is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Quaker Capital Investments holds 2,119K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SATS by 11.59% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,630K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,727K shares, representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SATS by 2.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,107K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 895K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares, representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SATS by 529.96% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 885K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 884K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SATS by 9.72% over the last quarter.

EchoStar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EchoStar Corporation is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

