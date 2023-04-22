Citigroup Maintains Dynatrace (DT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dynatrace is $49.76. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 16.67% from its latest reported closing price of $42.65.

The projected annual revenue for Dynatrace is $1,378MM, an increase of 25.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 859 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynatrace. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DT is 0.33%, a decrease of 12.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 316,014K shares. The put/call ratio of DT is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thoma Bravo holds 84,298K shares representing 29.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 12,672K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,888K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,098K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,403K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 7,918K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,202K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 33.39% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,672K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dynatrace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, the companuy's all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That's why many of the world's largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

