Citigroup Maintains DuPont de Nemours (DD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.47% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for DuPont de Nemours is 84.34. The forecasts range from a low of 71.00 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.47% from its latest reported closing price of 73.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DuPont de Nemours is 13,360MM, an increase of 6.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2003 funds or institutions reporting positions in DuPont de Nemours. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DD is 0.28%, a decrease of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 412,957K shares. The put/call ratio of DD is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 23,410K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,332K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 3.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,868K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,093K shares, representing a decrease of 71.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 21.87% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 12,571K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,257K shares, representing an increase of 34.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DD by 771.37% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 11,692K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,855K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 5.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,929K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,840K shares, representing a decrease of 54.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 12.95% over the last quarter.

DuPont de Nemours Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DuPont is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. DuPont applies diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.