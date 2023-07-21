Citigroup Maintains DuPont de Nemours (DD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.80% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DuPont de Nemours is 79.04. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 4.80% from its latest reported closing price of 75.42.

The projected annual revenue for DuPont de Nemours is 13,360MM, an increase of 4.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2003 funds or institutions reporting positions in DuPont de Nemours. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DD is 0.30%, an increase of 8.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 426,718K shares. The put/call ratio of DD is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 23,332K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,557K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 84.43% over the last quarter.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich holds 16,745K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 99.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 7.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,748K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,795K shares, representing a decrease of 70.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 23.42% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 11,855K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,030K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DD by 9.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,691K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,448K shares, representing a decrease of 53.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 14.90% over the last quarter.

DuPont de Nemours Background Information

DuPont de Nemours Background Information

DuPont is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. DuPont applies diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety.

