Citigroup Maintains Douglas Emmett (DEI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.49% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Douglas Emmett is 14.92. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 29.49% from its latest reported closing price of 11.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Douglas Emmett is 1,048MM, an increase of 4.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

Douglas Emmett Declares $0.19 Dividend

On March 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $11.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.62%, the lowest has been 2.35%, and the highest has been 7.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Emmett. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEI is 0.16%, a decrease of 3.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 203,760K shares. The put/call ratio of DEI is 16.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 12,417K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,017K shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 99.92% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 8,215K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,840K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,967K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 14.17% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 7,302K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,659K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Douglas Emmett Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See all Douglas Emmett regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.