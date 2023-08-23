Citigroup Maintains Doma Holdings Inc - (DOMA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Doma Holdings Inc - (NYSE:DOMA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 698.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Doma Holdings Inc - is 41.23. The forecasts range from a low of 8.84 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 698.93% from its latest reported closing price of 5.16.

The projected annual revenue for Doma Holdings Inc - is 451MM, an increase of 22.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doma Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 24.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOMA is 0.02%, a decrease of 59.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 92.72% to 6,294K shares. The put/call ratio of DOMA is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,036K shares representing 37.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,135K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMA by 34.19% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity U.S. Equity Central Fund holds 4,239K shares representing 31.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,667K shares, representing an increase of 37.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOMA by 39.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,765K shares representing 28.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,644K shares representing 19.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMA by 12.12% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,348K shares representing 17.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,393K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMA by 16.58% over the last quarter.

Doma Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Doma (formerly States Title Holding, Inc.) is architecting the future of real estate transactions. The company uses machine intelligence and its patented technology solutions to transform residential real estate, making closings instant and affordable. Doma and its family of brands - States Title, North American Title Company (NATC) and North American Title Insurance Company (NATIC) - offer solutions for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals that make closings vastly more simple and efficient, reducing cost and increasing customer satisfaction. Doma's clients include some of the largest bank and non-bank lenders in the United States.

