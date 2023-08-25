Citigroup Maintains Dollar Tree (DLTR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.83% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dollar Tree is 160.83. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.83% from its latest reported closing price of 123.88.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar Tree is 30,411MM, an increase of 3.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1586 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar Tree. This is a decrease of 64 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLTR is 0.39%, an increase of 0.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 250,416K shares. The put/call ratio of DLTR is 1.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 18,982K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,020K shares, representing a decrease of 16.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 19.81% over the last quarter.

Mantle Ridge holds 11,366K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 10,290K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,219K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 21.23% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 9,965K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,072K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 6.82% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,612K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,993K shares, representing an increase of 21.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 19.09% over the last quarter.

Dollar Tree Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,606 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 31, 2020. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada.

