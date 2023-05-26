Citigroup Maintains Dollar Tree (DLTR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.01% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dollar Tree is 164.01. The forecasts range from a low of 110.09 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.01% from its latest reported closing price of 136.66.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar Tree is 30,411MM, an increase of 7.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1663 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar Tree. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLTR is 0.38%, a decrease of 3.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 254,069K shares. The put/call ratio of DLTR is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 22,020K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,365K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Mantle Ridge holds 11,366K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 10,219K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,032K shares, representing an increase of 31.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 4.66% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 10,072K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,273K shares, representing an increase of 17.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 18.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,390K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,343K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 3.32% over the last quarter.

Dollar Tree Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,606 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 31, 2020. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada.

