Citigroup Maintains DLocal (DLO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.43% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for DLocal is 16.83. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.43% from its latest reported closing price of 19.22.

The projected annual revenue for DLocal is 654MM, an increase of 23.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in DLocal. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 15.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLO is 0.68%, a decrease of 32.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.98% to 129,871K shares. The put/call ratio of DLO is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 63,907K shares representing 21.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,746K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 5.65% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 5,713K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,098K shares, representing an increase of 10.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 21.22% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 5,373K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,682K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 27.24% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 4,457K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,996K shares, representing a decrease of 34.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 27.95% over the last quarter.

ETGLX - Eventide Gilead Fund Class N holds 4,032K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,758K shares, representing a decrease of 42.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 32.73% over the last quarter.

DLocal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

