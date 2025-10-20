Citigroup Maintains Diversified Energy (DEC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.24% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Diversified Energy is $27.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.87 to a high of $42.15. The average price target represents an increase of 115.24% from its latest reported closing price of $12.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Diversified Energy is 1,065MM, a decrease of 7.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversified Energy. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEC is 0.11%, an increase of 109.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.01% to 38,844K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jupiter Asset Management holds 2,927K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,892K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 2.81% over the last quarter.

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 2,644K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares , representing an increase of 89.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 710.77% over the last quarter.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 2,107K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,897K shares , representing an increase of 9.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 20.45% over the last quarter.

Tejara Capital holds 1,905K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares , representing an increase of 95.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 2,511.45% over the last quarter.

M&G holds 1,715K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

