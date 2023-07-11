Citigroup Maintains Dexcom (DXCM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.82% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dexcom is 144.75. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 10.82% from its latest reported closing price of 130.62.

The projected annual revenue for Dexcom is 3,546MM, an increase of 17.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1910 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dexcom. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DXCM is 0.47%, a decrease of 1.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 439,491K shares. The put/call ratio of DXCM is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 17,157K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,303K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 11.92% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 13,739K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,514K shares, representing a decrease of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 20.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,965K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,746K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,765K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,647K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,275K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,462K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 5.03% over the last quarter.

Dexcom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

