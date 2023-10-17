Citigroup Maintains Denny`s (DENN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Denny`s (NASDAQ:DENN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.34% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Denny`s is 13.41. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 57.34% from its latest reported closing price of 8.52.

The projected annual revenue for Denny`s is 474MM, an increase of 0.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denny`s. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DENN is 0.11%, an increase of 1.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 62,288K shares. The put/call ratio of DENN is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 7,753K shares representing 13.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,651K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 12.30% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,028K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,291K shares, representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 0.12% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,692K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,604K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 6.11% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,807K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,735K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 15.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,741K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Denny`s Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 30, 2020, Denny's had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 146 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom.

