Citigroup Maintains Delek Logistics Partners LP - Unit (DKL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Delek Logistics Partners LP - Unit (NYSE:DKL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.88% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delek Logistics Partners LP - Unit is 48.96. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.88% from its latest reported closing price of 49.90.

The projected annual revenue for Delek Logistics Partners LP - Unit is 1,341MM, an increase of 24.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

Delek Logistics Partners LP - Unit Declares $1.02 Dividend

On April 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share ($4.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 received the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.02 per share.

At the current share price of $49.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.87%, the lowest has been 6.37%, and the highest has been 51.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.66 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delek Logistics Partners LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKL is 0.33%, an increase of 7.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.23% to 8,702K shares. The put/call ratio of DKL is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,479K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares, representing an increase of 14.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 53.02% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 1,333K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 4.71% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 1,300K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 1.14% over the last quarter.

MLPA - Global X MLP ETF holds 1,243K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,156K shares, representing an increase of 7.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 7.49% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,085K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Delek Logistics Partners Background Information

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Key filings for this company:

